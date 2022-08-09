PancakeSwap Price Up 16% Over Last 7 Days (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $618.78 million and $47.68 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 16% against the dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for about $4.40 or 0.00018970 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,209.61 or 1.00011587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00037972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00129064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00063687 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

CAKE is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 317,314,704 coins and its circulating supply is 140,557,853 coins. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

