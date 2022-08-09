Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Cut to $123.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global lowered shares of Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Papa John’s International stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.83. The stock had a trading volume of 13,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,393. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.37. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $74.46 and a one year high of $140.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.70 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 17.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 117.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

