Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Benchmark

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Benchmark to $105.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $109.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

Papa John’s International Stock Down 2.4 %

PZZA stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.05. 11,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.37. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $74.46 and a 1 year high of $140.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.70 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 65.1% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the second quarter worth about $701,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 57.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the second quarter worth about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

