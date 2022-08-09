Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires 1,500 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 869.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $118.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.81. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.65 and a 1 year high of $181.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 8.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter Cannone III acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.06 per share, with a total value of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,228.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.57.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

