Parsec Financial Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 307.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,675 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,083,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,698,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,696,343,000 after purchasing an additional 21,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,169,049,000 after purchasing an additional 93,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $625,050,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.10.

NYSE NSC opened at $249.74 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $217.00 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.23.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

