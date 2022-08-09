Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $46,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.55.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE MA opened at $352.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.54. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $340.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

