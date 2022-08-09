Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 39,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $98.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.35. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

