Parsec Financial Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after buying an additional 1,143,333 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,828,875,000 after buying an additional 529,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,454,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,308,097,000 after buying an additional 208,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,403,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,261,136,000 after purchasing an additional 214,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $2,784,029,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,994 shares of company stock valued at $29,033,170. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $583.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $549.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $557.35. The stock has a market cap of $228.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.08.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

