Parsec Financial Management Inc. Purchases 12,391 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 138.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,635,969,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,159,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,874,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,086,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,901,000 after purchasing an additional 578,167 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,932,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,334,000 after purchasing an additional 577,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.12.

NYSE RY opened at $96.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $90.75 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.95 and a 200 day moving average of $104.48.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.995 dividend. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.54%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

