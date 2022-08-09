Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Announces Earnings Results

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 68.71% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Party City Holdco Price Performance

PRTY stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. Party City Holdco has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Party City Holdco by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,330,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,663,000 after purchasing an additional 373,190 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,429,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,860,000 after buying an additional 2,788,598 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,869,000 after buying an additional 242,662 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,659,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 144,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Party City Holdco by 44.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 217,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Party City Holdco Company Profile

PRTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Party City Holdco from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Further Reading

