Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PASG shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Passage Bio to $11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Passage Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 9,044.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Passage Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Passage Bio during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Passage Bio during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 847.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 15,998 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Passage Bio Stock Performance

Passage Bio stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.06. Passage Bio has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $13.03.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

