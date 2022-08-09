Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) PT Raised to $24.00 at Barclays

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.38% from the stock’s current price.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

NASDAQ:PTEN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.69. 40,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,802. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.27.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $145,410.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 364,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,365,323.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $3,614,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,901,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,357,828.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $145,410.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 364,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,365,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 391,666 shares of company stock worth $6,613,072 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

