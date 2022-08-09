Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Declares $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

Paychex has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Paychex has a dividend payout ratio of 76.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Paychex to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.0%.

Paychex stock opened at $130.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex has a 52-week low of $106.55 and a 52-week high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

In related news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paychex news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $326,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 26.2% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 65.1% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

