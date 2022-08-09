PBF Logistics LP Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:PBFX)

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

PBF Logistics has a payout ratio of 49.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PBF Logistics to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

PBF Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE PBFX opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98. PBF Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Logistics

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $231,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,282,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,727,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBFX. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 88,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 175,463 shares during the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

Featured Articles

