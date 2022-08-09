PCB Bancorp (PCB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on August 19th

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

PCB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PCB Bancorp to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PCB opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.96 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $295.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 39.13% and a return on equity of 16.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PCB Bancorp news, insider Justin Chon sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,580 shares in the company, valued at $71,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PCB Bancorp news, insider Justin Chon sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,253,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,670,966.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,091 shares of company stock worth $320,332. 24.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PCB Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 351,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 130,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after buying an additional 26,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp to $21.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.