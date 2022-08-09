PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.50 million-$26.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.30 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 25,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,515. PCTEL has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $83.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.97 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. PCTEL had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. PCTEL’s payout ratio is -549.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PCTEL in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PCTEL stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of PCTEL worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

