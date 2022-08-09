Peloton Wealth Strategists Buys 4,227 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.4 %

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $194.67. 35,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,392. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $131.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.62. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $234.68.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

