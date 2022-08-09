Peloton Wealth Strategists Decreases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Peloton Wealth Strategists trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.7% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 129,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $58,397,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.06. The company has a market cap of $172.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

