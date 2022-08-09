Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $1.64 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,203,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,308,000 after acquiring an additional 146,598 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,536,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,875,000 after purchasing an additional 64,273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000,000 after buying an additional 288,902 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,314,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,727,000 after buying an additional 37,855 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,603,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,777,000 after purchasing an additional 53,855 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.95. 20,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,364. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $123.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.40.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

