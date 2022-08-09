Peloton Wealth Strategists Raises Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 2.2% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,525,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,764,074 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $448,304,000 after acquiring an additional 20,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 21,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $9.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,319. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.49. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $179.82 billion, a PE ratio of 179.47, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $369,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,645,515,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $369,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,645,515,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,366,068. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.51.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

