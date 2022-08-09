Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,362,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 126,332 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline makes up 0.8% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $464,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,876 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 185,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 16,088 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 17.4% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

PBA stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.29. The company had a trading volume of 16,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,930. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.22. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

