Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to C$49.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.53.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$46.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.74. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$37.02 and a 12-month high of C$53.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$3.10 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 110.04%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 31,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.21, for a total value of C$1,646,823.92. In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.48, for a total value of C$757,216.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$555,292.10. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 31,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.21, for a total value of C$1,646,823.92. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 235 shares of company stock worth $10,475 and have sold 49,281 shares worth $2,542,641.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

