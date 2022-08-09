Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $66.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 96.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PENN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock traded down $2.38 on Tuesday, hitting $33.67. 66,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,179. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.23. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth $92,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 6.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth $65,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

(Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.