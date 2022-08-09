PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.3% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $42,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 544.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 225,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,168,000 after buying an additional 190,503 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,014,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,797,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $6,701,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,205. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $177.69.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,896 shares of company stock worth $2,602,868 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

