Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.41-1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.38. Perdoceo Education also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.28-0.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRDO. StockNews.com raised Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of PRDO traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,273. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $841.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $13.89.

Insider Activity

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $167.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.08 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $230,939.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,552 shares in the company, valued at $650,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $66,205.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,848 shares in the company, valued at $671,216.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $230,939.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perdoceo Education

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,079,000 after buying an additional 158,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 8.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,508,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,279,000 after buying an additional 283,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,718,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,213,000 after buying an additional 81,711 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,267,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after buying an additional 84,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

