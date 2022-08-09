Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.41-$1.48 EPS.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of PRDO stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.46. 8,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,273. The company has a market capitalization of $857.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $13.89.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $167.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.08 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 19.23%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several analysts have issued reports on PRDO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

In other news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $230,939.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $230,939.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $66,205.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,216.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 470,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.