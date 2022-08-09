Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target Cut to $107.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners to $107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Alliance Global Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 27.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.71.

Perficient Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $5.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,730. Perficient has a 12 month low of $86.24 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.33.

Insider Transactions at Perficient

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perficient

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 28.8% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1,971.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 15.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Further Reading

