Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Perficient traded as low as $85.38 and last traded at $85.68, with a volume of 2404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.23.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Perficient has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.86.

Insider Activity at Perficient

In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Perficient Stock Down 3.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Perficient by 151.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 846.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Perficient by 1,971.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. Perficient had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Articles

