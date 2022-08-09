Perficient’s (PRFT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. Maxim Group currently has a $140.00 target price on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRFT. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perficient from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.86.

Shares of PRFT opened at $89.23 on Friday. Perficient has a 12 month low of $86.24 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Perficient by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,840,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

