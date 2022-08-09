PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.80-$7.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion. PerkinElmer also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.40-$1.45 EPS.

NYSE PKI traded down $2.11 on Tuesday, hitting $151.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,135. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.76 and a 200-day moving average of $158.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.13.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,263. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,156,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,640,000 after purchasing an additional 91,470 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 286,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,017,000 after purchasing an additional 31,090 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,060,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,227 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 54,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 30,157 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,180,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,986,000 after purchasing an additional 22,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

