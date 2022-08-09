Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion. Perrigo also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS.
Shares of Perrigo stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,398. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.13. Perrigo has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.42 and a beta of 0.90.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after acquiring an additional 554,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after buying an additional 193,783 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 17.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,149,000 after buying an additional 460,102 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Perrigo by 8.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,402,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,913,000 after buying an additional 109,204 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 13.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,246,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,918,000 after purchasing an additional 147,661 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.
