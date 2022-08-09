Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion. Perrigo also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS.

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of Perrigo stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,398. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.13. Perrigo has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -160.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after acquiring an additional 554,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after buying an additional 193,783 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 17.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,149,000 after buying an additional 460,102 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Perrigo by 8.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,402,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,913,000 after buying an additional 109,204 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 13.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,246,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,918,000 after purchasing an additional 147,661 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

