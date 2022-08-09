Phantasma Reaches Market Cap of $33.62 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a market cap of $33.62 million and approximately $332,210.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,849.85 or 0.99911943 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00047578 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001306 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001778 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00028193 BTC.
- YES WORLD (YES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004334 BTC.
- Aurix (AUR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009912 BTC.
About Phantasma
Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,514,230 coins. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Phantasma Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
