Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Trading 5.4% Higher

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.29 and last traded at $63.29. 250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.05.

Pharma Mar Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.19.

Pharma Mar Company Profile

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, Italy, Germany, Ireland, rest of EU, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNA interference.

