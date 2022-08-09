Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE PM traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $97.52. The stock had a trading volume of 18,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,026. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.05. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

