Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Downgraded to “Sector Weight” at KeyCorp

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp to a “sector weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ping Identity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Ping Identity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ping Identity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.82.

Ping Identity Price Performance

PING traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,087. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $30.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ping Identity

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $2,787,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,002,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ping Identity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 164.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 175.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 229.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the second quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

