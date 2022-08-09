Piper Sandler Cuts Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Price Target to $20.00

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Nyxoah Price Performance

NYXH opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 10.41. Nyxoah has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $34.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42.

Institutional Trading of Nyxoah

Nyxoah ( NASDAQ:NYXH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. On average, analysts expect that Nyxoah will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYXH. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nyxoah in the 1st quarter valued at $8,177,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Nyxoah by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 455,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 154,462 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nyxoah in the 4th quarter valued at $2,895,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Nyxoah in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Nyxoah by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 117,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

