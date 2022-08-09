PIXEL Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (PXL)

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. PIXEL has a total market cap of $638,139.96 and $1,241.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,869.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.46 or 0.00579174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00260987 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00017175 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PIXEL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

