Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$1.52-1.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$910-915 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $914.67 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 8.1 %

PLNT stock traded down $6.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.53. 53,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,740. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $61.11 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 801.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at $357,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after buying an additional 1,852,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at $919,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

