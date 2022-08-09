Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Lowered to Neutral at MKM Partners

MKM Partners downgraded shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $13.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLTK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Playtika from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.46.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika Stock Performance

PLTK stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. Playtika has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playtika

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $679.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.85 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 92.35% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at $51,379,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,155,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 2,604.8% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,396,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,519 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth $38,989,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth $24,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

About Playtika

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.