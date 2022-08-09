Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Trading 8.9% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.9% during trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $53.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pliant Therapeutics traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.73. Approximately 16,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,626,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $745.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.61.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.97% and a negative net margin of 1,542.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

