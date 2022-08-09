Polker (PKR) Price Reaches $0.0071 on Major Exchanges

Polker (PKR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Polker has a total market capitalization of $815,985.34 and $254,193.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Polker has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015108 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR.

