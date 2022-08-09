Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Cut to C$37.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.50 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$42.00.

Power Co. of Canada Trading Down 0.4 %

TSE:POW traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$33.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,753. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.04, a quick ratio of 84.86 and a current ratio of 99.23. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$32.47 and a 1 year high of C$44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$16.30 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.2699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

