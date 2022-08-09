Primerica, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.
Primerica has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Primerica has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Primerica to earn $13.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.
Primerica Stock Performance
Shares of Primerica stock opened at $129.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.71. Primerica has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $179.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Primerica from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Primerica from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $477,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the first quarter worth $206,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 1,844.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Primerica by 19.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Primerica Company Profile
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.
