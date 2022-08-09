Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,071,012 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,867,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071,012 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $280,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNL. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,362,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,592,000 after acquiring an additional 638,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,118,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,412,000 after purchasing an additional 470,227 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,712,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,897 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,973,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,993,000 after buying an additional 68,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,861,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,196,000 after buying an additional 61,062 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BNL opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.96 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.95%.

BNL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

