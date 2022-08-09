Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,683,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,170 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Walt Disney worth $368,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE DIS opened at $109.11 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $198.65 billion, a PE ratio of 75.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.