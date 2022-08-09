Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,174,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402,879 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $440,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $57.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.41.

Shares of REG opened at $64.04 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $78.78. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 88.34%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

