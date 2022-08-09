Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,432,558 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 129,320 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $269,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital One Financial Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

INTC stock opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.93. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

