ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €20.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €20.00 ($20.41) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 135.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($17.35) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.70 ($8.88) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($12.45) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($18.37) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.00 ($9.18) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock traded up €0.15 ($0.15) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €8.49 ($8.66). The company had a trading volume of 614,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of €7.77 ($7.93) and a one year high of €17.03 ($17.37). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €8.98 and a 200 day moving average of €10.78.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

