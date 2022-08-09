Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.28 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Proto Labs Trading Down 0.7%

Proto Labs stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.58. The company had a trading volume of 247,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,561. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $82.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Proto Labs from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proto Labs

About Proto Labs

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Proto Labs by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 461,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,426,000 after buying an additional 179,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Proto Labs by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,693,000 after buying an additional 137,885 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Proto Labs by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after buying an additional 108,638 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter worth $3,940,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Proto Labs by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,769,000 after buying an additional 37,314 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

