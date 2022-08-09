PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.13 and last traded at $9.13. 574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and distributes cement in Indonesia and internationally. The company is also involved in limestone and clay mining; cement bag manufacturing; industrial real estate development and building rental; ready-mix concrete and aggregates quarry production; and consulting, mining, trading, transportation, and construction activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.